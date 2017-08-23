Carousel Post > Galleries
Revelry Turns Seven
August 23, 2017
Photos by Max Sharp
Revelry Boutique Gallery in NuLu celebrated seven successful years on August 12. Artist Erik Orr, one of the boutique’s first featured artists, returned to present “New Works,” a new collection of art featuring iconic figures from Louisville and beyond.
Revelry Gallery's 7year Anniversary Celebration.
Christian Linares, Clara Young , Scott Howe.
Holly Weyler McKnight with Mo McKnight Howe.
Artist Erick Orr.
Mary Hines, Beth and Rich Geoghegan with Rick Houze.
Tyler, Anna, Navy and Beth, Houze ,with Nola, Genevieve, Erik Kaleb and Eli Orr.
Bill Charming, Ryan and Ian Dongle, Andrea Kimberly, Michael Lawrence.
Aaron Riley and Andrea Rohrer.
Robbie David, Kelley LaBarbera, Shawn Green.
Anna Erwin, Mo McKnight Howe, Maya Griffin,
Anna Erwin, Mo McKnight Howe, Maya Griffin, Major the Dog and Scott Howe.
Karima Neghmouche and Kaitlyn Clay.
Landry Dunn, Jenna White and Micah Cargin.
Jess Amburgey, Kelly Parry, Josh Johnson, Jacy Cruz, Kim Reece.
