ReSurfaced Forest Giant Gallery
July 12, 2017
City Collaborative launched ReSurfaced: The Liberty Build on the corner of East Liberty and South Shelby on July 7 with an artist reception at Forest Giant Gallery for Josh Brown of Igers Louisville. His exhibit “mylouisville” features a modern perspective on Louisville landscapes.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington.
Josh Brown and Ron Bath.
Ramona Vasta and Josh Brown.
Josh Brown.
Emily Skiles and Chastity Carmicle.
Priscilla Martin and Olivia Price.
Yailen and Mauricio Cruz with their daughter Adriana.
Craig Kerkhoff and Ashley Ifeadike.
Mayor Greg Fischer.
Mary Katherine Bradley, Zain Khandwala and Daniel Cribbs.
Kelly McCarthy and Mark Guevara.
