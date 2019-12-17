Galleries

Repeal Day Five-Course Dinner

December 17, 2019

Charr’d Bourbon Kitchen and Lounge hosted a marvelous five-course dinner with bourbon tastings and Trinchero Family Estates wine pairings on Dec. 5.

Photos by Andrea Hutchinson

  • Katie Wampler, Jillian and Sean Romero and Kathy Kelly.

  • Corrina and Tommy Melvin.

  • AnnieMae Williams and Carolyn White.

  • Joshua Peters, Leslie Klase and John King.

  • Jina and Scott Scinta.

  • James and Frenchie Sweatt.

  • Colleen and Joe Wilson.

  • Lindsay Coke.

  • Amy Probasco instructing the room on how to properly nose your bourbon.

  • Shelby Sharp, Adelyn Bass, Whitney Coke, Alice Lunsford and AnnieMae Wilson.

  • Amy Probasco, Ken Ruff and Terri and John King.

  • Ken Ruff, Carolyn White, Christian Bammert, and Stephen Fox.

  • Carolyn White, Stephen Fox, Christian Bammert, Ken Ruff and Amy Probasco.