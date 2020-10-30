Galleries
Remembering Ruth Bader Ginsburg
October 30, 2020
Kentucky Performing Arts hosted the first of a three-part live event series, Connecting for a Cause, at Christy’s Garden outside of Old Forester’s Paristown Hall on Oct. 22. The evening began with a live performance by female singers curated by the Kentucky Opera. It was followed by a screening of the documentary RBG, courtesy of Louisville Film Society.
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
-
Margaret and Bill Bond.
-
Rebecca Brown, Amanda Forsting, Margaret Horlander, Lynne Fleming and Heather Duffy.
-
Joyce van Berkel and Rienelle Maretech.
-
Paul LeBarbera and Cynthia Christensen.
-
Dennis Auld, Lynn Hampton, Maryinne Butler and Phil Lynch.
-
Steve Schweinhart, Sharon Marcum and Nate Singleton.
-
Ilija and Selma Petrovic.
-
Gretchen Hunt and Megan Webb.
-
Guests were required to wear masks until seated within their marked, socially distanced pods.
-
Marti Kuehn, Phil Koester and Lindy Casebeir.
-
Katie Donner, Elizabeth Batton Sorenson, Emily Albrink, Director Barbara Lynn Jamison and Lesa Hasson of the Kentucky Opera.
-
Remembering Ruth Bader Ginsburg at Paristown.
-
The Remembering Ruth Bader Ginsburg event celebrated the life and legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose accomplishments changed the world for women. As Ginsburg was a lover of Opera, the evening began with a live performance by female singers curated by Kentucky Opera, followed by a screening of the documentary RBG, courtesy of Louisville Film Society.