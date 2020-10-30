fbpx

Galleries

Remembering Ruth Bader Ginsburg

October 30, 2020

Kentucky Performing Arts hosted the first of a three-part live event series, Connecting for a Cause, at Christy’s Garden outside of Old Forester’s Paristown Hall on Oct. 22. The evening began with a live performance by female singers curated by the Kentucky Opera. It was followed by a screening of the documentary RBG, courtesy of Louisville Film Society.

Photos by Andrea Hutchinson

  • Margaret and Bill Bond.

  • Rebecca Brown, Amanda Forsting, Margaret Horlander, Lynne Fleming and Heather Duffy.

  • Joyce van Berkel and Rienelle Maretech.

  • Paul LeBarbera and Cynthia Christensen.

  • Dennis Auld, Lynn Hampton, Maryinne Butler and Phil Lynch.

  • Steve Schweinhart, Sharon Marcum and Nate Singleton.

  • Ilija and Selma Petrovic.

  • Gretchen Hunt and Megan Webb.

  • Guests were required to wear masks until seated within their marked, socially distanced pods.

  • Marti Kuehn, Phil Koester and Lindy Casebeir.

  • Katie Donner, Elizabeth Batton Sorenson, Emily Albrink, Director Barbara Lynn Jamison and Lesa Hasson of the Kentucky Opera.

  • Remembering Ruth Bader Ginsburg at Paristown.

  • The Remembering Ruth Bader Ginsburg event celebrated the life and legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose accomplishments changed the world for women. As Ginsburg was a lover of Opera, the evening began with a live performance by female singers curated by Kentucky Opera, followed by a screening of the documentary RBG, courtesy of Louisville Film Society.