Refresh for Summer
July 11, 2019
On June 29, the Marcus Lindsey hosted this perfectly-pampering and entertaining event. The afternoon featured makeovers, massages, a live and silent auction and a fashion show. A portion of the proceeds raised benefited IDEAS xLab, the artist-led nonprofit.
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
Asia Ford, Joshua Miller, Adrienne Bailey, Hannah Drake and Tsungi Conn.
Kathie Neblett and Venus Richardson.
RaeShanda and LaShondra Lias-Lockhart of AiF.
Hannah Drake delivering a powerful message.
RaeShanda Lias-Lockhart and the AiF Fashion Show Stars.
Yamilca Rodriguez and Kennethia Shalon.
Jan Walther and Joshua Miller.
Nicki and Derik Potter.
Charlotte Barnett and Venus Richardson.
Quintina Love and Adrienne Bailey.
Monica Shamell and Sherezz Moore.
Linda Glasgow and Julie Robbins.
Lorraine Cunningham, Ayesha Watts, Cassandra Moore and Taleen Miller.
Kathie Neblett and Taleen Miller.
Tsungi and Michael Conn.
Nicki Potter works her brow magic.
Candice Johnson and Amber Wilson.
Ayesha Watts, Cassaundra Moore and April Jennings.
Adrienne Bailey and Jeremy Logsdon.
Beckie Hoffman, Hannah Drake and Felicia Alfred.
Pamela Williams and Tameka Colon.
