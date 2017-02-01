A beloved event for fans of the Cincinnati Reds, the Reds Caravan stopped by Louisville Slugger Field on January 26. The event, which provides fans with the opportunity to interact with current and former players, top minor leaguers, broadcasters and members of the Reds front office staff, featured Adam Duvall and Tim Adleman along with Sal Romano, manager Bryan Price, broadcasters Jeff Piecoro and Chris Welsh, Reds Hall of Famer Tom Browning, senior director of player development Jeff Graupe and mascot Mr. Red.

Photos by Tim Valentino.