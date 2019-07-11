Galleries

Recovery Courts Celebration

July 11, 2019

The Jefferson Family Recovery Court and the Louisville chapter of the National Council Of Jewish Women hosted a reception for benefactors and volunteers on July 2 at Independence Bank in St. Matthews. Guests enjoyed cocktails and hors d’oeuvres and learned about the new Recovery Courts for Kentucky.

Photos by Kathryn Harrington

  • David Hawpe, CEO of Centerstone Abby Drane and clinical supervisor and court liaison for Centerstone Cindy Kamer.

  • Bert Emke and Betsy Tyrrell.

  • Jimmy Evans and Kris Towery.

  • Benjamin Gies and Rep. Mckenzie Cantrell.

  • Circuit Court Judge Angela Bisig, Rep. Jason Nemes, Sen. Julie Raque Adams and Stephanie Morgan-White.

  • Independence Bank President Louis Straub.

  • David Hawpe.

  • Sen. Morgan McGarvey.

  • Terry Brooks.

  • Helen Wahba and Cheryl Gilchrist.

  • Valerie Blanchette and Cindy Kamer.

  • Kimberly Rose and Leah Dozer.

  • David Hawpe, Terry Brooks and Mark Rose.

  • Joni Jenkins and Honi Goldman.

  • Stephanie Morgan-White, Shelby Boyd and Judge Lauren Ogden.

  • Jerry Abramson and Bill Hollander.

  • Jen and Jon Warawa.