Real Deal Championship Boxing

July 5, 2017

June 24  saw four-time heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield and his company Real Deal Sports & Entertainment kick off his Real Deal Championship Boxing series at Freedom Hall in partnership with locally based Top Knotch Boxing and Kentucky Venues.

PHOTOS BY JAMES EATON.

  • Donna England, Bethany Kannapel and Jeff Key.

  • Joanne Attardi and Bob Weinberg.

  • Bob Weinberg and Joanne Attardi with Nathalia Londono and Marc Weinberg.

  • Marc Weinberg and Nathalia Londono.

  • Stephan Johnson and Marc Weinberg of WDRB News.

  • Tracey and Stephan Johnson.

  • Tracey and Stephan Johnson with Marc Weinberg and Nathalia Londono.

  • Ron Carmicle, Terry Meiners and John Francis.

  • Hunter Wilson and Josh Haynes.

  • Hunter Wilson, Ishiah McKissick and Joe Reeves.

  • Holly Ryan, Emily Hartlage, Erin Haynes Reed and Lori Frericks.

  • Marvin Young and Brian Moore.

  • Real Deal Diva Trista Mikail of BeautyntheBox announced Round 7 of the Pete Dobson/ Jeremy Nichols bout for the WBC United States National Boxing Championships Silver Welterweight Championship.

  • Pete Dobson and Jeremy Nichols fought for the WBC United States National Boxing Championships Silver Welterweight Championship.

  • Lisa Yenns, Vicki Rogers, Raquel Joseph and Angela Leet.

  • Terry Meiners and Angela Leet.

  • Evander Holyfield with local businessmen.

  • Evander Holyfield with Councilwoman Angela Leet, Secretary Don Parkinson of Tourism, Arts and Heritage and Terry Meiners.

  • Evander Holyfield and Secretary Don Parkinson of Tourism, Arts and Heritage.

  • Evander Holyfield's Real Deal Championship Boxing.