Real Deal Championship Boxing
July 5, 2017
June 24 saw four-time heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield and his company Real Deal Sports & Entertainment kick off his Real Deal Championship Boxing series at Freedom Hall in partnership with locally based Top Knotch Boxing and Kentucky Venues.
PHOTOS BY JAMES EATON.
Evander Holyfield's Real Deal Championship Boxing.
Evander Holyfield's Real Deal Championship Boxing.
Evander Holyfield's Real Deal Championship Boxing.
Evander Holyfield's Real Deal Championship Boxing.
Evander Holyfield's Real Deal Championship Boxing.
Evander Holyfield's Real Deal Championship Boxing.
Donna England, Bethany Kannapel and Jeff Key.
Joanne Attardi and Bob Weinberg.
Bob Weinberg and Joanne Attardi with Nathalia Londono and Marc Weinberg.
Marc Weinberg and Nathalia Londono.
Stephan Johnson and Marc Weinberg of WDRB News.
Tracey and Stephan Johnson.
Tracey and Stephan Johnson with Marc Weinberg and Nathalia Londono.
Ron Carmicle, Terry Meiners and John Francis.
Hunter Wilson and Josh Haynes.
Hunter Wilson, Ishiah McKissick and Joe Reeves.
Holly Ryan, Emily Hartlage, Erin Haynes Reed and Lori Frericks.
Marvin Young and Brian Moore.
Real Deal Diva Trista Mikail of BeautyntheBox announced Round 7 of the Pete Dobson/ Jeremy Nichols bout for the WBC United States National Boxing Championships Silver Welterweight Championship.
Pete Dobson and Jeremy Nichols fought for the WBC United States National Boxing Championships Silver Welterweight Championship.
Real Deal Championship Boxing.
Lisa Yenns, Vicki Rogers, Raquel Joseph and Angela Leet.
Terry Meiners and Angela Leet.
Evander Holyfield with local businessmen.
Evander Holyfield with Councilwoman Angela Leet, Secretary Don Parkinson of Tourism, Arts and Heritage and Terry Meiners.
Evander Holyfield and Secretary Don Parkinson of Tourism, Arts and Heritage.
Evander Holyfield's Real Deal Championship Boxing.
