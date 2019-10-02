Galleries

Raising the Bar

October 2, 2019

As part of the James Beard Foundation’s Taste America: Louisville, this delicious event  took place at the Brown Hotel’s rooftop bar on Sept. 27. Guests enjoyed exceptional bites and cocktails from award-winning chefs and mixologists while taking in the gorgeous view of Downtown Louisville.

Photos by Andrea Hutchinson

  • Ashley Livesay and Katalin Haines.

  • David Bowen and Susan Wilber.

  • Darrell and Betty Weaver with Paul and Sharon Meyer and Durenda Dolin.

  • Rachel and Fred Pabon.

  • Jonathan and Audrey Crosby with Lauren Weining and Kelly Welding.

  • Rosanne Mastin and Kristen Miller.

  • Kaveh Zamanian, Vanessa Salas and Heather and Michael Zamanian.

  • Matt Brown pouring the Orpiment Cocktail.

  • Audrey Crosby and Lauren Weining.

  • The Orpiment Cocktail.

  • Mariah Kline and Hunter Collins.

  • Kay Stward, Hunt Helm, Maria Scrivani and John Lipsitz.

  • Hector Breton, Brad and Sue Walker and Raymond Breton.

  • Scott Stonecrest, Lisa Lecompte and Kevin Estes.

  • Mark and Stephanie Eplion.

  • Katie LEster, Susan Bennett and Melanie Lester.

  • Libby and Don Parkinson with Deborah Greenwald.

  • Steve Hayden, Jonathan Laurel, Janet Hayden and Jake Sulek.

  • Nancy Schoenhoff and Melissa Bond.

  • Laura and Tom Whitus with Bob and Candy Weddington.

  • Lauri and Dan Plis with Cheryl King and Nancy Doctor.

  • Ingrid Hernandez and Ricardo Gonzales.

  • Amanda Johnson and Barbara Turner.

  • Nick Bishop, Kristin Smith and Kent Hubbard.

  • Amanda Hammad and Mark Ford.

  • Watkins Lowry Jr.

  • Maria Eckerly and Watkins Lowry Jr.

  • Mark Lester, Deanie Anderson and Madison Lester.