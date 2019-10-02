Galleries
Raising the Bar
October 2, 2019
As part of the James Beard Foundation’s Taste America: Louisville, this delicious event took place at the Brown Hotel’s rooftop bar on Sept. 27. Guests enjoyed exceptional bites and cocktails from award-winning chefs and mixologists while taking in the gorgeous view of Downtown Louisville.
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
-
-
Ashley Livesay and Katalin Haines.
-
David Bowen and Susan Wilber.
-
Darrell and Betty Weaver with Paul and Sharon Meyer and Durenda Dolin.
-
Rachel and Fred Pabon.
-
-
Jonathan and Audrey Crosby with Lauren Weining and Kelly Welding.
-
Rosanne Mastin and Kristen Miller.
-
Kaveh Zamanian, Vanessa Salas and Heather and Michael Zamanian.
-
Matt Brown pouring the Orpiment Cocktail.
-
-
Audrey Crosby and Lauren Weining.
-
The Orpiment Cocktail.
-
Mariah Kline and Hunter Collins.
-
Kay Stward, Hunt Helm, Maria Scrivani and John Lipsitz.
-
-
Hector Breton, Brad and Sue Walker and Raymond Breton.
-
Scott Stonecrest, Lisa Lecompte and Kevin Estes.
-
Mark and Stephanie Eplion.
-
Katie LEster, Susan Bennett and Melanie Lester.
-
Libby and Don Parkinson with Deborah Greenwald.
-
Steve Hayden, Jonathan Laurel, Janet Hayden and Jake Sulek.
-
-
Nancy Schoenhoff and Melissa Bond.
-
Laura and Tom Whitus with Bob and Candy Weddington.
-
-
-
Lauri and Dan Plis with Cheryl King and Nancy Doctor.
-
Ingrid Hernandez and Ricardo Gonzales.
-
-
-
Amanda Johnson and Barbara Turner.
-
Nick Bishop, Kristin Smith and Kent Hubbard.
-
Amanda Hammad and Mark Ford.
-
Watkins Lowry Jr.
-
Maria Eckerly and Watkins Lowry Jr.
-
Mark Lester, Deanie Anderson and Madison Lester.
-