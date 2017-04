This year marks Rainbow Blossom’s 40th year in business. To accent the occasion, a 40th anniversary celebration was held on April 9 at the market’s St. Matthews location. Attendees at the bash were treated to samplings from local vendors, a farmers’ market, lots of giveaways, drinks, music and more. Participating vendors included Annie May’s Sweet Cafe, Half-Peach Bakery & Cafe, Victory Hemp Foods, Me Salsa, Garden of Life and more.

Photos By Tim Valentino.