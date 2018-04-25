Galleries
Race to Greatness
April 25, 2018
Photos by Tim Valentino
Race to Greatness: A Celebration of the Black Jockeys of the Kentucky took place at the Kentucky Derby Museum on April 22. Guests learned about the Derby’s rich history from Churchill Downs Historian John Asher, and everyone enjoyed performances by Kentucky Black Repertory Theatre and Simmons College’s marching band.
Al Cornish and Kenya and James Natsis.
Dr. Isaac Myers.
Author Bill Doolittle.
Jason Minana.
Al Cornish and Dr. Yvonne Austin.
Honoree Shirley Mae Beard and Congressman John Yarmuth.
Dr. Alexandra Gerassimides, Honoree Shirley Mae Beard and Mayor Greg Fischer.
Leon Nichols, Calvin Davis and Jerry Fife of PPATH.
Dr. Kevin Cosby and Von Purdy present a gift to Dr. Mark and Cindy Lynn.
John Asher, Stephan and Tracey Johnson and Von and Rick Purdy.
Ivvy Shurn, Dr. Kevin Cosby, John Asher, Stephan and Tracey Johnson, Von and Rick Purdy, Kyala and Rick Smith, Kevin Shurn and Walter Woods.
Dr. Kevin Cosby, Dr. Mark and Cindy Lynn and Kevin Shurn.
Ken Jobst, Von Purdy, LuAnne Cruguet, Rick Purdy, Jean Cruguet and Elisa Jobst.
Dr. Ken Jobst gives the blessing.
Stephan and Tracey Johnson.
Honoree Shirley Mae Beard and Congressman John Yarmuth.
Honoree Shirley Mae Beard.
Congressman John Yarmuth.
Mayor Greg Fischer.
Louisville First Lady Alexandra Gerassimides and Honorroe Shirley Mae Beard.
Stephan Johnson and Honoree Shirley Mae Beard.
Stephan Johnson and Honoree Shirley Mae Beard.
A painting of Honoree Shirley Mae Beard.
Al Cornish introduces John Asher.
John Asher.
Author Larry Muhammad.
Jason Minana.
Jason Minana.
Channing Yates.
Channing Yates.
Barney Barnett.
Dr. Kevin Cosby and Von Purdy.
Samina Raza and Larry Muhammad.
Council Person, Barbara Sexton Smith, Judicial Candidate Emily Digenis, Barbara Young, Ann Wright, Samina Raza, Gary Arch and Cathy Moss.
Claudette Linder and Shannon Floyd.
Sheila Eaves, Lue Vinson and Jessica Bellamy.
