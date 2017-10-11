Galleries
Queer Eye on the South
October 11, 2017
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
This evening of art and conversation at the Speed Museum took place on September 28. UofL Professor Dr. Jongwoo Jeremy Kim and Curator Miranda Lash gave talks on queer artists featured in the “Southern Accent” exhibition. The event also served as a celebration for the UofL LGBT Center’s 10th anniversary.
-
UofL LGBT Center Program Coordinator Senior Katy Garrison and UofL LGBT Center Director Lisa Gunterman.
-
Miranda Lash.
-
Jongwoo Jeremy Kim.
-
-
-
Don Wenzel, Miranda Lash, Brian Buford and Jongwoo Jeremy Kim.
-
-
Jasmine Tate, Minda Honey and Lucie Brooks.
-
-
Dillon Miles and Lisa Gunterman.
-
Natalie Reteneller, Adam Hall and Daniel Gilvin.
-
UofL LGBT Center Program Coordinator Senior Katy Garrison and UofL LGBT Center Director Lisa Gunterman.
-
Antonia Mudd, Susan Hershberd with the Wiltshire at The Speed Art Museum and Helen Heddens.
-
Sarah Pigott and Blake Johnson.
-
Jade Glore and Abigail Rogers.
-
Miranda Lash and Jongwoo Jeremy Kim.
-
Miranda Lash and Jongwoo Jeremy Kim.
-
Dave and Jill Wiegman.
-
Sandy and Crystal Collins-Camargo.
-
Laura Tetreault and Rick Wysocki.
-
Kevin Warth and Luke Gnadinger.
-