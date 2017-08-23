Galleries
Quappi Projects Grand Opening
August 23, 2017
Photos by Tim Valentino
The grand opening of Quappi Projects and the exhibition opening of Adam Chuck’s “Instant Gratification” brought droves of art enthusiasts to the new gallery space in the Portland neighborhood. Friends, family and fans raised a glass to the success of of this new artistic endeavor by John Brooks.
Paulo and Chris Napier.
Artist Adam Chuck and Mark Belletini.
Artist Adam Chuck.
Jed Hayden, Shams Bashi, Labed Alsaadi, Vian Sora and Firas Hamza.
John Brooks, Christopher Shadix and Jason Crowder.
Christopher Shadix and Jason Crowder.
Linda Erzinger, Brittany Baker, Remy Sisk, Michael Detmer and Whitten Montgomery.
Ted Bressoud and Stewart Hoertz.
Deb Wallace, Paula Head and Linda Wilhelms.
Steve Adams and Erik Eaker.
Kiley and George Parker and Jed Hayden.
William E. Morrow, Bryan Dominik and Diane Keeney.
Jeanette Bahouth.
Hailey Fong, Shannon Westerman and Mike Mattingly.
Jed Hayden and Shams Bashi.
Shaun Branham and Adam Chuck.
Jason Crowder, Stewart Hoerter, Billy Wages and Greg Cornett.
Remy Sisk, Brittany Baker and Gunnar Deatherage.
John Brooks and Jeannette Bahouth.
John Brooks and Adam Chuck.
