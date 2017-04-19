Galleries

Puttin’ on the Ritz

April 19, 2017

The Women’s Council of Realtors held their seventh annual fashion show — this year themed as Puttin’ on the Ritz — on April 13 at Millionaires Row at Churchill Downs. Attendees enjoyed brunch and had the opportunity to shop from local vendors before the fashion show, which featured clothing from Dillard’s, began. This year’s benefiting charity was Ovarian Awareness of Kentucky.

Photos by Bill Wine.