Galleries
Puttin’ on the Ritz
April 19, 2017
The Women’s Council of Realtors held their seventh annual fashion show — this year themed as Puttin’ on the Ritz — on April 13 at Millionaires Row at Churchill Downs. Attendees enjoyed brunch and had the opportunity to shop from local vendors before the fashion show, which featured clothing from Dillard’s, began. This year’s benefiting charity was Ovarian Awareness of Kentucky.
Photos by Bill Wine.
Robin Medley and Melissa Dietrich.
Melanie Jefferson, Suzie Findley and Barbara Williams.
Lis Williams and Karen Finlinson.
Mandy Thomas, Jeff Sherry and Terra Meek.
Carrie Lyons ans Katharine Shafferman.
Santosh Bhatt, Florence Browne and Lamont Breland.
Event chair Louise Miller, Florence Browne and Leesa Hill.
Amy Nichols, Florence Browne, Margaret Shouse, Clare French, Brenda Playforth, Monica Higgins and Trish Burrows.
Teresa Wallace, Bobby Harding and Cora Henderson.
Felicia Holmes and Kim Zarotny.