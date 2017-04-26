Galleries
Putt fore The Patch
April 26, 2017
The Mellwood Art & Entertainment Center on April 19 saw putters putting for a great cause at The Cabbage Patch Settlement House’s annual Putt fore The Patch. The event is a unique 18-hole indoor miniature golf tournament that raises funds to support The Cabbage Patch’s programs, including summer camps, music and art programs, tutoring and college preparation services.
Photos by Tim Valentino.
James Giesel and Miles Harrison.
Janet Raderer and Jesse Hendrix-Inman.
Bill Watson.
Kristi Fothergill.
Kristi Fothergill, Bill Watson and Laurie Holden.
Justin Brock.
Jessica Burden and Edward Neary.
Kenny Sauter.
Sid Anderson, Steve Stowers, Jim Carneal, Jeff Roberts and James Giesel.
William Joy of WAVE 3, Sterling Riggs of WDRB, Rachel Platt of WHAS and Candyce Clifft id WDRB.
Megan Imel, Kathy Gibson, Jill Hauswald and Leah Mebane.
David Will, Angie French, Glenn and Victoria Gagel and Mark Nickel.
Alex Croft.
Laurie Holden, Bill Watson, Kristi Fothergill and Colleen Hagan.
Jeff Roberts.
Amy Russell and Brian Howell.
Alex Shoufler, Katie Clark, Megan Anstotz and Angelique Mosley.
Liz Haas, Doug U’Sellis, Ginny Brown and Rick Haas.
Jeff Dues.
