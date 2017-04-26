Galleries

Putt fore The Patch

April 26, 2017

The Mellwood Art & Entertainment Center on April 19 saw putters putting for a great cause at The Cabbage Patch Settlement House’s annual Putt fore The Patch. The event is a unique 18-hole indoor miniature golf tournament that raises funds to support The Cabbage Patch’s programs, including summer camps, music and art programs, tutoring and college preparation services.

Photos by Tim Valentino.