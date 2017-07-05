Pure Barre Pop Up in the Park

Pure Barre held an exciting pop-up event in Cherokee Park on Monday June 5. Participants in Pure Barrre’s rigorous programs that give a “total body workout that lifts your seat, tones your thighs and arms and burns fat in recording-breaking time” congregated near the Pure Barre tent as tunes by DJ Ryan Coxx only added to the fun, festive and fit environment.

PHOTOS BY JOHN SODREL.