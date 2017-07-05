Galleries
Pure Barre Pop Up in the Park
July 5, 2017
Pure Barre held an exciting pop-up event in Cherokee Park on Monday June 5. Participants in Pure Barrre’s rigorous programs that give a “total body workout that lifts your seat, tones your thighs and arms and burns fat in recording-breaking time” congregated near the Pure Barre tent as tunes by DJ Ryan Coxx only added to the fun, festive and fit environment.
PHOTOS BY JOHN SODREL.
-
Great turnout for Pure Barre Pop Up in Cherokee Park.
-
Instructor Megan Montgomery.
-
Kate Chauvin Smith and Claire Chauvin.
-
Danielle Haman.
-
-
Tiffany White.
-
Pure Barre Pop Up in Cherokee Park.
-
Pure Barre Louisville Co-Owner Karen Mumme.
-
Jessica Dozier and others working out.
-
Pure Barre Pop Up in Cherokee Park.
-
Brooke Tazbaz.
-
Harper Fearneyhough and Shea Fearneyhough.
-
Pure Barre Pop Up in Cherokee Park.
-
Angie Chambers, Dennis Widman, Charlie Herold and others working out.
-
Julie Ensign (center).
-
Courtney Hardesty.
-
Diana Hoagland.
-
Showing good form at Pure Barre Pop Up in Cherokee Park.
-
Many newcomers participated in Pure Barre Pop Up in Cherokee Park.
-
No shortage of participants for Pure Barre Pop Up in Cherokee Park.
-
Lisa Morley and Mandy Vine.
-
Case Handmaker and Trish Handmaker.
-
Jill Wood and Trish Handmaker.
-
Pure Barre Pop Up in Cherokee Park.
-
Pure Barre Louisville Co-Owner Karen Mumme leading the class.
-
Instructor Emily Esarey.
-
Pure Barre Louisville Co-Owner Karen Mumme surveys the "troops."
-
Sabine Eid (center).
-
Pure Barre Pop Up in Cherokee Park.
-
Kelsey Cooper.
-
DJ Ryan Coxx provided the tunes.
-
Instructor Emilee Ruxer and Co-owners Madison Dutton and Karen Mumme taking a "selfie" after the workout.
-
Pure Barre Louisville Co-owners Madison Dutton and Karen Mumme.
-
Pure Barre Louisville owners and staff: Madison Eberenz, Heather Hammond, Lindsay Gray, Ashleigh Hammond, Taylor McCleary, Emily Esarey, Madison Dutton, Erin Abell, Annie Locke, Karen Mumme and Emilee Ruxer.
-