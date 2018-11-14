+ Carousel Post > Galleries
Pride at the Museum
November 14, 2018
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
Held at the Speed Art Museum on Nov. 9, Pride at the Museum featured entertainment from Louisville Ballet, Louisville Orchestra’s Teddy Abrams, DJ S.Y.I.M.O.N.E, drag performers from PLAY Louisville and many more. The event was held to celebrate Louisville’s inclusivity and to raise funds for University of Louisville’s LGBT Center.
Miranda McDonald and Alicia Antonia.
Katherine and Kelly Stevenson, Rhonda Raque, Lynnie Meyers and Sharron and Elise Gordon.
Logan Zimmerman and Mariah Kline.
Catherine and James Darmstadt.
Lauren Dowell and Darcy Cleaver.
Valle Jones and Daryl Snyder.
Steve Lebder and Mehdi Poorkay.
Edward Sim and Chris Hartman.
Heather Falmen and Keith McGill.
Andrew Newton and Scott Schaflein.
Lexa Daniels, Xavier Pellin, Emily O'Dell, Leigh Anne Albrechta, Ezra Kellerman, Brandon Ragland, Justin Hogan, Kateryna Sellers and Sanjay Saverimuttu.
Miranda McDonald, Teddy Abrams and Cherie Perez.
Eric Wentworth, Teague DeLong and Talmage Collins.
Dave Brousseau, Michael Martin, Anne McKune, Joshua Hale and Austin Baker.
Michael de Leon, Evan Stoner, Greg Bourke and Alex Riedinger.
Terri and Steve Bass.
Steve Bass.
President of University of Louisville, Dr. Neeli Bendapudi.
Neeli Bendapudi and Lisa Gunterman.
David Johnson, Brian Buford, Dr. Neeli Bendapudi and Lisa Gunterman.
Brian Buford.
Stephanie Renner and Molly Cauldwell.
Nora Scobie, Dale McIntosh and Linda Smith.
Kim Butterweck and Josh Lindau.
Derrick Grant, Joshua Kumm and Michael Martin.
Shannon and Denise Ragland.
David Finn, Dave Mattingly, Nate McAtee and Cameron Brothers.
Dreama Miller, Cindy Baker, Debbie Graf and Jo Anne Buford.
Susan Hewitt and Merchelle Stokley.
Jessica Carner and April Coffman.
Paul Clark, Liane Dean and Whitney Nash.
Michelle and James Johnson.
Annie and Phen Pedron, James Perron, Danielle Bonebrake and Reese Armstrong.
Paul DeMarco and Barbara Stetson.
Terri and Steve Bass with Oksana Zhurbich.
