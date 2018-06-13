+ Featured Posts > Galleries
Prestigious Properties
June 13, 2018
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
1600 Cherokee Road proved to be a perfect venue for the Prestigious Properties event on May 31. The penthouse condo was beautifully decorated and fully open for guests to tour. Delicious hors d’oeuvres, a full bar and wine and bourbon slushies topped off the evening. The Voice-Tribune would like to thank all of the sponsors who made the event possible, including Class Act Federal Credit Union, Movement Mortgage, Frozen De’Lites, Woodford Reserve, Ready Valet, Korbel Champagne, Volare Italian Ristorante, Old 502 Winery, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Buck’s Restaurant & Bar, Sweets by Millie, Wiltshire Pantry and Susan’s Florist.
-
Christina Carter, Lynette Masterson and Cara King.
-
Grace and Phillip Carswell.
-
Liz Bingham, Olivia Eberenz, Charles Goodwin
-
Phil and Madeline Ledbetter and Angela Gaither.
-
-
Rich Hild, Lori Hernandez, and Mary Taylor.
-
Alexandria Bolton and McKenzie Gordon.
-
Dora Vowels, Kim Greenrose and Sally Judah.
-
Jeb Hollenbach and Redmon Lair.
-
Svea Allgeier and Susan Graves.
-
Josh Laughlin, Maggie King, Lynette Masterson, Pamela Lawson and Christina Carter.
-
Mariah Kline and Veena Ready.
-
Judy Gorda and Shannon Edwards.
-
Barry Younkier and Harriet Lair.
-
Sean Mumaw and Michelle Hutchings.
-
Frankie and Britany Baker, Mariah Kline and Veena Ready.
-
Robert Streeter, Rachel Nutt and JR Streeter.
-
Liz Bingham and Zachary Taylor
-
John Nutt and Jimmy King.
-
Jason Hansen, Steven Ames, and Daniel Marlin.
-
Amy Streeter and Madison Bennett.
-
Svea and Ron Allgeier, Susan Graves and Donna Ingram.
-
Steven Ames, Jason Hansen, Alexandria Bolton, Liz Bingham and Mac Gordon.
-