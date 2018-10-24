Galleries
Power of One Breakfast
October 24, 2018
Volunteers of America (VOA) held its annual fundraising breakfast on Oct. 16 at the Omni Hotel. Attendees learned about the positive changes VOA makes in our community and heard from Freedom House graduate and keynote speaker Megan Coldiron, who overcame addiction while pregnant thanks to the work of VOA.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
Stevie Didat and Danielle Nall.
Blair Manning and Courtney Kelly.
Circuit Judge Darryl Lavery, Neville Blakemore and Alex Campbell.
Gwen Goffner and Stephanie Duncan.
Jeremy LaMontagne with Deborah and Jimmy Nelson.
Bob and Laura Frankrone with Maura Fennell.
Will Barry, Whitney Allen and John Launius.
Ruby Osbun and Pam Snyder.
Barbara and Brandt Ford.
Bea Rosenberg and Becky Phillips.
David Haven, Sherry Yeager and Kim Ashley.
Alex Nauert and Stacie Silvers.
Ryan Miranda, Theresa Reno-Weber and Dayna Neumann.
Carrie Kiefer and Stephanie Green.
Meghan Rouse and Rep. Attica Scott.
Michael Wade Smith, Sirisha Bendapudi and Rachelle Johnson.
Marci Coots and Theresa Coop.
Board President Of Volunteers Of America Mid-States David Fennell.
Larry Sloan, Mike Fallot and Helen Cohen.
Chris Ward with Rachel and Daniel Meade.
Rita Finnie and Teresa Roberts.
Barbara Webb, Beth Hicks and Mary Farmer.
Ali Edelstein, Aimee Jewell and Taylor Amerman.
