Pie Auction Benefiting Kosair Charities
December 12, 2019
On Nov. 24, dessert enthusiasts gathered at Mellwood Art Center to bid on specialty pies and treats made by well-known local chefs and other Kosair Charities supporters.
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
David and Alicia Scheu with Kate and Shelly Brotzge.
Ashley Seifrit and Christy Brotzge.
Phyllis O'Daniel, Allan Parnell, Harry Lusk and Matt Brotzge.
Angela Forman, Jadan Gambill, Brooklyn Roller and De De Cox.
Kathy and Randy Bloch with Rachel Collier.
Denise Hoskinson and Reba Doutrick.
Markus Winkler, Porter Watkins and Craig Scherman.
Meryl Craig, Chad Wallace, Larry Craig, Kathy Wallace, Rocky Hiser and Karsyn Wallace.
Brooklyn Roller with another delectable cake.
Keith Inman and H. Stroth.
Joan Gabriele and Evelyn Gabriele-Burke.
Brooklyn Roller with the banana foster cake.
Joe and Gina Schodrowski.
Marla Zimmerman, Lynn Hamilton, Julie Anson, Linda Dixon, Susan Keller, Mona Hoyle and Carrie Smith.