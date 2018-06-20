+ Featured Posts > Galleries
‘Picasso to Pollock’ Preview Party
June 20, 2018
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
Members of the Speed Museum got a sneak peek at the latest exhibition, “Picasso to Pollock: Modern Masterworks” on June 14. The collection, which is owned by the Eskenazi Museum of Art at Indiana University, will run through Jan. 13, 2019.
Richard Clay, former Board Chair, currently on the Board.
Lisa Stemler, Alan Kamei, Dr. Rebecca Terry, and Joyce Meyer.
Sharon and Tony Shefater.
Shelley Brown, Luke Griggs, Eric Reskins, Aaron Hutton, with Bob and Mattie Brown.
Ozair Shariff, Lynne Meena Rapp, George Rapp and Jordan King.
Alexandra Ortiz, Sally Barr and Elizabeth Clay.
Greg Scherman, Mac Barr and Richard Clay, former Board Chair, currently on the Board.
Marsha Weobong, Patrick Owen, Norman Dixon and Don Weobong.
Paul Esselman, Chief Operating Officer, Ron Davey, Chief Preparator, and Hannah McAulay.
John and Alice Tiano with Karen Hill.
Michelina Grosso, Barbara Grosso, and Ellie Smith.
Vicki and Don Phillips with Nanette Padgett and Anna Simon.
Michael O'Neal, Jody and P.A. Howard.
Colleen and Bill Schweittzer.
Delwim Blair and Leo Jenkins.
Steven R. Warren and Deborah A. Warren.
Paul and Deborah Chiellgren.
Dell and Letty Newkirk, Kim and John Simpson, Curator Nan Brewer, and Patrick Petro.
Curators Nan Brewer, Erika Holmquist-Wall, and Jenny McComas speaking with Board Member Richard Clay about the image of Jackson Pollock's studio floor featuring a brand of paint, Devoe, that was made in Louisville, KY.
Chief Curator Erika Holmquist-Wall welcoming the crowd to the opening night reception.
Curators Nan Brewer, Erika Holmquist-Wall, and Jenny McComas.
Patrons Doug Butler, Jamie Jarboe amd Chris Valentine.
Woo and Austin Speed.
Meg Vogt, Nancy Bush, amd Winslow Fairleigh.
Richard Clay, former Board Chair, currently on the Board and Patty Winterton.
Harriett and Dr. Max Behr with daughter Rhonda Reskin.
Margaret Woodside, Brenda Balcombe, with Judy and Cap Hoskins.
Samantha and Brett Corbin with Evan McMahon, Cheif of Staff to Director.
