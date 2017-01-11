Featured Posts > Galleries Peyton Samuel Head Museum Reopening January 11, 2017 Share Tweet The Oldham County Historicial Society reopened their family museum on Saturday, January 7 with a ribbon cutting ceremony and by giving away 200 teddy bears to the first 200 visitors. Photos by Tim Valentino Executive Director Nancy Theiss, Board Member Larry Chandler and OCHS President Bob Martin. Presenting the Colors. Oldham County Judge David Vogele. Executive Director Nancy Theiss. The ribbon cutting. In the back is Steve Schulte, Jessica Wilson and Jennifer Stewart. In the front is Kaiden, Heaven and Sebastian.