Galleries
Petrino Family Foundation (UofL V. Clemson)
September 20, 2017
Photos by Bill Wine
ESPN College Gameday came to Louisville for this major matchup on September 16. Darkness fell over the blackout game as the Cards were defeated by the Clemson Tigers 47-21.
-
Mary Shields and Brittany Galvan.
-
B.J. Aldridge, Bill Lawrence and Derrick McBride.
-
Casey Sparrow, Lawrence Middleton and Steven Matly.
-
Andrea and Brian Gohman with Maria Gunnell.
-
Gary Lawrence, Tonya York Dees and Terry Meiners.
-
Bob Gunnell and Lynnie Meyer.
-
Wayne Rentschler and Jim Ashley.
-
Caroline Flowers, Clark Cromer and Maggie Phelps.
-
Joyce Meyer, Dr. Rebecca Terry, Nora Inman and Lisa Stemler.
-
Kevin and Tricia Fox with Shawn Andrada.
-
Tammy York-Day, Joey Wagner,Tonya York Dees and Frankie Hilbert.
-
-
Bob Gunnell, Dr. Mark Lynn and Joey Wagner.
-
Joe Champa and Fred Woerner.
-
Danielle Jones, Andrea Downing and Christina Plamp.
-
Emmett Scott, Executive Director of the Petrino Family Foundation Kelsey Scott and Ben Lawrence.
-
Shalini Bruner and Tracy VanMeter.
-
There were plenty of smiling faces to be photographed at the event.
-
Mary George Meiner and Gina Tutwiler
-
Bernie Perconti, Chad and Jennifer Miller, Kathryn Hessett and Sean Downing.
-
Todd Sharp with Chad and Jennifer Miller.
-