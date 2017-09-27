Galleries
Petrino Family Foundation Tailgate
September 27, 2017
Photos by Bill Wine
Football fans attended this tailgate party for a great cause on September 23 as the Cards earned the win against the Golden Flashes 42-3. The Petrino Family Foundation gives to a number of causes that help individuals, children and families through education, healthcare and much more.
Eric and Amanda Lowe.
William, Leslie and Aiden Minchin.
Tiffany Perconti and Leslie Dunn.
Cary Duncan and Mark Duffee.
Bella, B.J. and Caroline Van Meter.
Chris and Jacob Shipaila.
Andrea Downing and Danielle Jones.
Afton Dale and Claire Jones.
Laura, Miles and Beecher Butcher.
Braylon Scott had his face panted.
Kristilee Williams and Liz Matly.
Reese Higgins, Angie Zuvon Nenni and Tammy York-Day.
Dan and William Minchin.
Children waited for their turn to have their faces painted.
Gordan Beck, Frankie Hilbert and Matt Reynolds.
Jacob, Angie, Cameron and Chris Shipaila.
Cindy and Dr. Mark Lynn.
Louisville's Malik Williams stiff- armed Kent State's Quan Robinson, Jr. prior to scoring from 33 yards out during the first quarter.
Kent State's # 10, Kavious Price returned the kickoff during the first quarter. He returned the kick 13 yards before a flurry of action occurred.
Louisville's Lamar Jackson scored from 13 yards out on a run during the second quarter.
Louisville's Lamar Jackson is congratulated by Milak Williams,(partially hidden on the left) and Dez Fitzpatrick, # 87, after scoring during the second quarter.
