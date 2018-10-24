Pearls & Pumpkins Party

To celebrate 30 years of serving Kentuckians, the Kilgore Samaritan Counseling Center hosted a delightfully Southern event at Hurstbourne Country Club on Oct. 18. Attendees dined on a farm-to-table buffet and took part in a live auction. The event was held in honor of event chairs and founders Betty Kilgore and George Gibbs.

Photos by Kathryn Harrington