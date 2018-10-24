Galleries
Pearls & Pumpkins Party
October 24, 2018
To celebrate 30 years of serving Kentuckians, the Kilgore Samaritan Counseling Center hosted a delightfully Southern event at Hurstbourne Country Club on Oct. 18. Attendees dined on a farm-to-table buffet and took part in a live auction. The event was held in honor of event chairs and founders Betty Kilgore and George Gibbs.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
James Morgan and Jo Bishop.
Chairman of the Kilgore garden tour Page Penna and Hannah Roquet.
Nancy and John Hubbard with board member Ann Schell.
Nathan and Sarah Shanks.
Beverly Will, Ron Suter and David Will.
Kathryn Gray and David Sauls.
Betty Lou Gibson and Weezie Walker.
George Rapp and Lynne Meena Rapp.
Paig and Robert Trinkle.
Sharon Schmidt, Chris Zimmerman and Luke Schmidt.
Raleigh Langley, Cassandra Zimmerman and Mitzi Root.
Jerrie and Bishop Russ Jacobus with Jo Bishop.
Julie and Mac Davis with Debbie and Steve Reiss.
Robin Jennings.
Kelly Skinner and Lindsey Washburn.
Lindsey Washburn, Krista Wolf and Kelly Skinner.
Robin Jennings, Nancye Olt Farmer and Denny Farmer.
Joan and LaMar Gaston with Betty Gibbs and Kathy Von Roenn.
Caroline Eager, Simon Barnes and Evie Edinger.
David Eager and Bill Panning.
Jane Myers and Ken Fleming.
Cheeky Bahe and Mandy Tyler.
Mike Keyes, Matthew Murphy and Philip Young.
