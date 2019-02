Royal Jewelers hosted this adorable adoption event for the Kentucky Humane Society on Feb. 7. The evening included appetizers by Lotsa Pasta, sweets by Desserts by Helen, caricature portraits by Kelly Toon, nail art manicures by Frenchies Modern Nail Care and more. Royal Jewelers donated a portion of sales of the night’s sales to the animals of the Kentucky Humane Society.

Photos by Kathryn Harrington