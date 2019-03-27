Galleries
Pearls and Pumps
March 27, 2019
This fabulous fashion show benefiting Baptist Health took place at the Louisville Marriott Downtown on the afternoon of March 16. The brunch experience allowed guests to see Derby looks for 2019 and support cancer survivors who walked the runway. Proceeds from Pearls and Pumps go toward programming at the Charles and Mimi Osborn Cancer Center and Park Tower.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
Madison Roark and Carissa Clark.
Julie Garrison, Alyssa Browne and Darlene O’Bryan.
Lauren Ising and Suzanne Marcy.
DeLana McClung and Sarah Coddington.
Cheri Glass and Justin Leighty.
Patti Coury, Victoria Moll, Denise Sohm and Patricia Rudd.
Peggy Petredis and Rebecca Brown.
Rebecca Weis, Alice Calhoun and Sarah Spurlock.
Gloria King and Geri Lancaster.
Gloria King, Geri Lancaster and Remsing Kimbell.
Laura Jones, Janey Jennings and Mary Cecil.
Grace Wiegel, Kristopher Stein and Ava Belle Ferree.
Beth Serey, Beni Lopez and Marcia Terry.
Jenny Kang, Lauren Lloyd and Robyn Karrer.
International Junior Miss Kentucky Queens Ellie Shouse, Sophie Burzynski and Savanah Stevens.
Co-Emcees Paulina Bucka and Angie Fenton with WHAS11.
Ann Walthall, Donna Meyer and Elizabeth Spears modeling yoga clothes from Bend and Zen Yoga Studio
Karen Higdon, Sherry Hughes and Jean Kabazie.
Alexa Huff, Tori Sommer, Melissa Huff and Sara Huff with Mad Hatter 502.
Amy Saurer, Beverly Edwards and Sandy Nava.
Brooke Herron, Brenda Goforth and Beckie Herron.
Daricka Munford, Wendy Lewis and Ramona Mattingly.
Lisa Combs, Roxane Estes, Randy Barbee and Rose Marie Hollenbach.
