Photos by Kathryn Harrington

USA Cares was presented with a donation check of almost $20,000 at a celebration in their honor on May 24. Hosted by Party Mart and Liquor Barn, the party honored USA Cares’ financial and advocacy assistance to U.S. military service personnel, veterans and their families. The event took place at Party Mart’s remodeled Brownsboro store, 4808 Brownsboro Road, and featured a Brown-Forman mixologist and a rare-find tasting bar.