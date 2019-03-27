Papa John’s 10 Miler

The final leg of the Triple Crown of Running took place on the morning of March 23. Hundreds of people from Louisville and beyond came out to participate in the three races in support of WHAS Crusade for Children. Flannery Musk came in first place for the women’s division in all three races, and Edwin Kibichiy came in first place for the men’s division in all three races. The two Triple Crown winners each received prize money of $500.

Photos by Kathryn Harrington