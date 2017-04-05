Carousel Post > Galleries
Papa John’s 10 Miler
April 5, 2017
The 2017 Louisville Triple Crown of Running came to a close on April 1 as participants crossed the finish line of the Papa John’s 10 Miler. After taking off from the start at Third Street, near Central Avenue and Churchill Downs, Ernest Kibet was the overall victor, with an impressive time of 49:33. Close behind were Japhet Kipkoech (49:46) and Jordan Kyle (49:48).
Photos by James Eaton.
Members of Team Fleet Feet.
2017 Papa John’s 10 Miler.
Kate Olson and Charlotte Reeder.
Susan West, John Blim, Hillary Simmons and Ashley Foxworth.
Team Crusade- Deandra Jackson, Dawn Lee and Larry Ledford.
Melissa Packwood, Jaime Alegnani, Brian Kute and G.W. Johns.
Phil Goddard, Cole Vanicek and Lori Kuyt.
Amanda, Callen, Danny, Caysen and Cayden Magers. Callen was running for the Bates Elementary Cross Country Team.
Rudy Ellis III and Kristina Johns with Michael Wendt.
Michael Harlamert and McMahan Fire Chief Pat Walsh.