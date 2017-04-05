The 2017 Louisville Triple Crown of Running came to a close on April 1 as participants crossed the finish line of the Papa John’s 10 Miler. After taking off from the start at Third Street, near Central Avenue and Churchill Downs, Ernest Kibet was the overall victor, with an impressive time of 49:33. Close behind were Japhet Kipkoech (49:46) and Jordan Kyle (49:48).

Photos by James Eaton.