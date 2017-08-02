Featured Posts > Galleries

Paint Butchertown Purple

August 2, 2017

The Butchertown Neighborhood Association hosted a rally for the new Louisville FC stadium on July 19. Guests enjoyed live music, food and drinks. They also mingled with a few Louisville FC players and got a look at the stadium site from the roof of Copper and Kings.

Photos By Tim Valentino.

  • Michele and Zachary.

  • Kenny Awkard, Micah Chandler and Shannon Awkard.

  • Parker Lawson, Pat Denbow and Kevin Borland.

  • Jeff Milby, John Neace and Sean Totsch.

  • Louisville City Football Club Team Members Luke Spencer, Tarek Morad, Cameron Lancaster, Richard Ballard, Tim Dobrowolski, Ilja Ilic, Paco Craig, Guy Abend, Greg Ranjitsingh and Speedy Williams.

  • Kari Haan, Wade Lemke and Natasha Amaze

  • Davena and Brian Vowels.

  • Bobby Cortes and Katy Jones.

  • Simone Prewitt and Matt Dalton.

  • Chris Blum, Janice Watts and Greg Gibbons.

  • Lisa Kleier, Micah Chandler, Linda Rice and Ann Swope.

  • Nick Johnson.

  • The Coopers.

  • Tom Farmer.

  • Joe Heron.

  • The Coopers.

  • The Coopers.

  • The Coopers leading some cheers.

  • the Coopers leading some cheers.

  • the Coopers leading some cheers.

  • the Coopers leading some cheers.

  • the Coopers leading some cheers.

  • the Coopers leading some cheers.

  • The Coopers leading some cheers.

  • The Coopers leading some cheers.

  • The Coopers leading some cheers.

  • Barrett Nichols and Mayor Greg Fischer.

  • Jack, Kelly, Nicholas and Kyle.

  • The Coopers leading some cheers.

  • Mayor Greg Fischer beating the drum with The Coopers.

  • The Coopers leading some cheers.

  • The Coopers leading some cheers.

  • The Coopers leading some cheers.

  • The Coopers leading some cheers.

  • Mayor Greg Fischer.

  • Councilperson Barbara Sexton Smith.

  • Coach James O'Connor.

  • The Coopers leading some cheers.

  • Coach James O'Connor.

  • Mike Mountjoy.