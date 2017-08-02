Featured Posts > Galleries
Paint Butchertown Purple
August 2, 2017
The Butchertown Neighborhood Association hosted a rally for the new Louisville FC stadium on July 19. Guests enjoyed live music, food and drinks. They also mingled with a few Louisville FC players and got a look at the stadium site from the roof of Copper and Kings.
Photos By Tim Valentino.
Michele and Zachary.
Kenny Awkard, Micah Chandler and Shannon Awkard.
Parker Lawson, Pat Denbow and Kevin Borland.
Jeff Milby, John Neace and Sean Totsch.
Louisville City Football Club Team Members Luke Spencer, Tarek Morad, Cameron Lancaster, Richard Ballard, Tim Dobrowolski, Ilja Ilic, Paco Craig, Guy Abend, Greg Ranjitsingh and Speedy Williams.
Kari Haan, Wade Lemke and Natasha Amaze
Davena and Brian Vowels.
Bobby Cortes and Katy Jones.
Simone Prewitt and Matt Dalton.
Chris Blum, Janice Watts and Greg Gibbons.
Lisa Kleier, Micah Chandler, Linda Rice and Ann Swope.
Nick Johnson.
The Coopers.
Tom Farmer.
Joe Heron.
The Coopers.
The Coopers.
The Coopers leading some cheers.
the Coopers leading some cheers.
the Coopers leading some cheers.
the Coopers leading some cheers.
the Coopers leading some cheers.
the Coopers leading some cheers.
The Coopers leading some cheers.
The Coopers leading some cheers.
The Coopers leading some cheers.
Barrett Nichols and Mayor Greg Fischer.
Jack, Kelly, Nicholas and Kyle.
The Coopers leading some cheers.
Mayor Greg Fischer beating the drum with The Coopers.
The Coopers leading some cheers.
The Coopers leading some cheers.
The Coopers leading some cheers.
The Coopers leading some cheers.
Mayor Greg Fischer.
Councilperson Barbara Sexton Smith.
Coach James O'Connor.
The Coopers leading some cheers.
Coach James O'Connor.
Mike Mountjoy.
