Ovation! Arts Bash

Cadence Diggs bowing after her cello performance.
Brooklyn, Erica and Brendon Bachelor get cozy on the VIP couches before the performances.
Susan Moremen, Dawn Riley and Rita Peterson.
Brian Curran, John Shaw-Woo and Robert Curran.
Barbara Sexton Smith gratiously recieving one of the many applauses of the evening.
Lots of hugs were to be had!
Barbara Sexton Smith toasting with Christa Robinson.
Shiao Woo about to have a word with the crowd.
Cheers Barbara Sexton Smith!
Trevor Williams and Aubrielle Whitis perform their cheerful routine in colorful suspenders that went with the rainbow theme of the evening.
Mayor Greg Fischer congratulates Barbara Sexton Smith.
Barbara Sexton Smith showing her pride for District 4.
Barbara Sexton Smith recieving Mayor Greg Fischer's commendations for all her hard work.
Dr. Val Slayton and Melanie Knight.
Mayor Greg Fischer presenting Barbara Sexton Smith with her award.
Aubrielle Whitis and Trevor Williams of The Louisville Ballet.
John Shaw-Woo presenting Barbara Sexton Smith with a piece of art as an award itself.
Emma Pfitzer Price performs a moving monologue.
Johnique Ison and Bethany Mitchell.
Alfred F. Gerriets II and David James.
One special guest recieved the most attention during the VIP cocktail hour.
Emma Pfitzer Price and Alec Elmore share their enthusiasm for the cupcakes being served.
Kat Abner, J.P. Davis and Damarrion Fleming.
Daphne Hall and Marcus Forward.
Joe Bringardner, Kasey Maier and Ali Muhammad.
Brian Wang, Christy and Dan Stone and Shiao Woo.
Christa Robinson, J.P. Davis and Pat Ballard.
Hannah Martin, Brooklyn Roller and Molly Sullivan.
Dr. Robert Douglas, Barbara Sexton Smith and Ed Hamilton.
Bridget Williams, Ali Muhammad and Lil Babhi Dai with Trevor Williams and Aubrielle Whitis.
The Kentucky Gentlemen, Derek and Brandon Campbell.
Kevin and Jessica McCarron, Carrolle Jones Clay, Ed and Bernadette Hamilton with Jessica Green.
James Stringer, Kyle Ware and Charity Means of The Kentucky Shakespear Group.
Family Court Judge candidate Emily Digenis and Hunter Sattich.
Darianne Hudson and Jackie Floyd.
Shiao Woo, Barbara Sexton-Smith and John Shaw-Woo.
Kate Bringardner.
Denise Seals ?
John Shaw Woo.
JP Davis with Fund for the Arts.
Jackie Floyd and Barbara Sexton-Smith.
Erica Bachelor and Alexis Becker.
The Louisville Ballet.
Mayor Greg Fischer and Barbara Sexton-Smith.
Dai Swinney and Ali Muhammad with his pup Babhi Dai.
Barbara Sexton-Smith and Darianne Hudson.
John Shaw-Woo gives Barbara Sexton-Smith a piece of art.
Sculptor Ed Hamilton.
Councilman David James.
Haydee Canovas, Kat Abner and Kathi E. B. Ellis.
1st District Councilwoman Jessica Green.
Christa Robinson and Annette Skaggs.
Johnique Ison, Damarrion Fleming and Bethany Mitchell.
Christy and Dan Stone.
John Shaw-Woo and Andrea Meriwether.
Shiao Woo leads Darianne Hudson to the dance floor.
Tanisha Ann Hickerson and Ali Muhammad.
Trevor Williams with Brandon and Derek Campbell of Kentucky Gentleman.
Jackie Floyd, Dai Swinney, Darianne Hudson, Elmer Lucille Allen, Ali Muhammad, Unique Dahl, Barbara Sexton-Smith, Fannie Cox and Christa Robinson.
Jefferson District Court Judge Candidate Tanisha Ann Hickerson, Daphnie Hall and Marcus Forward.
Fannie Cox and Unique Dahl.
