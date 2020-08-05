Outdoor Dining Reopens

Photos by Andrea Hutchinson

and Kathryn Harrington

As restaurants begin to reopen for the first time since the onset of COVID-19, guests eager to leave their kitchens and experience the pleasure of dining have started to venture out to various outdoor patios on these warm Kentucky summer nights. Among the restaurants with patios open for guests are Brasserie Provence, Equus Restaurant & Jack’s Lounge, Grassa Gramma, Gustavo’s Mexican Grill, Le Moo, Lou Lou Food + Drink, Mayan Café, Porcini, River House, Seviche, Varanese and Volare Italian Ristorante, all of which you will see pictured here.