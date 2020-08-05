Galleries > _ > Life & Style > _ > Society

Outdoor Dining Reopens

August 5, 2020

Amy Higgins, Brenda Apple and Allison Cosat at Brasserie Provence.

Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
and Kathryn Harrington

 

As restaurants begin to reopen for the first time since the onset of COVID-19, guests eager to leave their kitchens and experience the pleasure of dining have started to venture out to various outdoor patios on these warm Kentucky summer nights. Among the restaurants with patios open for guests are Brasserie Provence, Equus Restaurant & Jack’s Lounge, Grassa Gramma, Gustavo’s Mexican Grill, Le Moo, Lou Lou Food + Drink, Mayan Café, Porcini, River House, Seviche, Varanese and Volare Italian Ristorante, all of which you will see pictured here.

  • Andy and Cooper Dozier at The River House.

  • Matt Colin and Alex Jimenez at The River House.

  • Robin Stang, Rosa Maya, Terrell Miller and Julie McConnell enjoying drinks at The River House.

  • Lynn and Tony Bayus at The River House.

  • Jon and Diane Cooke at The River House.

  • Taylor Payne and Todd Asbury enjoying the patio at The River House.

  • Dr. George and Lisa Stege celebrating Lisa's birthday at The River House.

  • Gary and Lisa Roddemiejer with Emily and Jim Gladden at The River House.

  • Ashley and Shaun McKiernan celebrating their anniversary at Varanese.

  • Ryan Goetz and Eleanor Braun at Varanese.

  • Steve and Glenna Hess say the Varanese patio is their favorite spot these days.

  • Chase Main, Tracy Smith, Edie Kavo, Megan Medley and Granger Adams at Varanese.

  • Stephen Zarick and Scottie Hood dining at Varanese.

  • Traci and Doug Weir dining at Varanese.

  • Jerry and Nanette Ditsler enjoying wine and some live music on the Varanese patio.

  • Gabi Portincasa and Bobby Koch dining at Varanese.

  • Bill Wetterer, Tom Seo, Caroline Wetterer and Claire Wetterer dining at Volare.

  • Dustin Perkins, Chrissy and Dan Kongshaug, and Rachel Perkins enjoying the Volare patio.

  • Laurie, Ben and Brett Oppenheimer with Julie and Roger Cooper at Volare.

  • Todd Helm and the future Mrs. Jackie Helm celebrating at Seviche.

  • The Smith Family dining at Seviche.

  • Robbie Valentine and Heather Kelley enjoying the Seviche patio.

  • Mike and Gail Bauer out at Seviche.

  • Kevin Tomasko and Dr. Kevin Tomasko celebrating recent accomplishments on the patio of Le Moo.

  • Sylvia Miga, Emma Gimbel and Maggie French enjoying drinks out at Le Moo.

  • Jenny and Ralph Mitchell with David and Terri Mossbarger at Gustavo's Mexican Grill.

  • Shelbe, Heather, Jeff and Harrison Sweeney enjoyed the patio at Gustavo's.

  • Jessica and Eric Hayden enjoying their evening at Gustavo's Mexican Grill.

  • Ashton Smith and Damon Willis dining at Gustavo's Mexican Grill.

  • Destiny and Kent Walker at Gustavo's Mexican Grill.

  • Jennifer and Bill Cunningham with Sandy Wolfe dining at Gustavo's Mexican Grill.

  • Rebecca Hutchinson and Morgan Pearson at Brasserie Provence.

  • Ellen and Elmer White enjoying the patio at Brasserie Provence.

  • Hank Davis and Donna Duley at Equus Restaurant & Jack’s Lounge.

  • Greg Shade, Christie Moore and Karen Shade at Equus Restaurant & Jack’s Lounge.

  • Sandy McBride, Emmett Kaelin, Carl Ratterman and Susan Caudiol at Equus Restaurant & Jack’s Lounge.

  • Buck McBride and Emmett Kaelin at Equus Restaurant & Jack’s Lounge.

  • Bob Detherage and Fred Grimm at Equus Restaurant & Jack’s Lounge.

  • Dave Fischer at Grassa Gramma.

  • William Kaelin, Christopher Nickerson, Heather Gusic, Jessica Dsouza and Jennifer Dennison at Grassa Gramma.

  • James and Elizabeth Lawrence at Grassa Gramma.

  • Julaun Lewis and Tashia Jones at Grassa Gramma.

  • Julaun Lewis and Tashia Jones at Grassa Gramma.

  • Margaret Dunavan and Keith McGinnis at Grassa Gramma.

  • Myron Adams and Hannah Duque at Grassa Gramma.

  • Jim and Shelly Thompson at Grassa Gramma.

  • Ann and Craig Spencer at Lou Lou Food + Drink.

  • Katherine Martin and Pedro Romero.

  • Bob and Marita Willis.

  • Catherine Noll and Dan Davison.

  • Marvin and Patti Coan, Summer Auerbach, Spencer Coan and Brandon Coan at Porcini.

  • Caleb Duff and Emily Hyman at Porcini.

  • Caleb Duff and Emily Hyman at Porcini.

  • Maira Danyal, Natasha Yasin, Arabella Yasin, Rabail Khan, Eiman Zuberi, Rimsha Chowhan and Aesha Abazid at Porcini.

  • Maira Danyal, Natasha Yasin, Arabella Yasin, Rabail Khan, Eiman Zuberi, Rimsha Chowhan and Aesha Abazid at Porcini.

  • Sara Lockard and Jeeshan Faridi at Porcini.