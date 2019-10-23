Our Good Earth 2019

Ann Mundt, Renee Hennessy, Margaret Tuttle and Amanda Schriber.

Jamie and Al Paradis.

Marla and Lee Guillaume.

Frank Wiley, Head of School Alexandra Thurstone, Lisa Wiley and Andy Thurstone.

Tushar Nayar and Catherine Schuster.

Sherry Morrison and Leslie Axel.

Charles and Leah Joy.

Viki and Paul Diaz with Brian and Judy Riendeau.

Stacy Thurman and Anna Smith.

Lorie Davenport, Betty Radford, Lee Middendorf, Karen Helm and Chad Middendorf.

Ariana and Crystal Massey.

Brad and Michelle Stevenson with Jeanette and Joe Nunnelley.

Andrew and Minjoo Bayers with Ariana and Crystal Massey.

Jack Hardwick, Harriet Wood and Bill Schreiber.

Moira Payne and Al Shands.

James Melhuish and Lisa Ewen.

Derek Nafziger and Leighanne Mason.

WAVE 3's Kevin Harned and Tommy Clark with SVN CRE and Auctions representing Menish Productions.

Anna and Terry McCurry with Elliott and Christa Rounsavall.

Missy Klein and Mitch Slaughter.

Aaron and Anna Maria Goss with Leslye Arnett and Andrew George.

Erin Martin and Chris Hampton.