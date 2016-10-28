Galleries > Galleries > Weekly
Opera Patrons’ Circle Party
October 28, 2016
Kentucky Opera donors and stakeholders gathered at Hurstbourne Country Club to celebrate its next production. Guests were treated to a preview of Mozart’s comedy “The Abduction from the Seraglio” with performances from main stage and studio artists appearing in the production at the Brown Theatre November 4 & 6.
Photos by Tim Valentino
Taylor Morgan, Laura Goodman and Frances Skolnick.
Joni Woeltz, Paul Paletti, Ladonna Nicholas and Larry Shapin.
Opera Director Ian Derrer, Frank Richmond and Renee Reynolds.
Jackie Rosky and Rick and Nicole Wiggington.
Tom O’Brien, Ashly Neumann and Ryan Connelly.
Maurine Waterhouse and Frank Burns.
Doris Abdallah, Ildiko Mikos and Maurine Waterhouse.
Ruth Atkins, Luis Prada, Paula and Frank Harshaw and Carolyn and Frank Burns.
Rolondas Byrd, Marti Kuehn, Nubia Bennett, Keenan Burke and Alicia Beeler.
Anita aters, Zonia Maguire and Toril Espe.
Ian Derrer.
Ryan Connelly.
Ryan Connelly.
Joshua Dennis.
Joshua Dennis.
Gustav Andreassen.
Ashly Neumann and Gustav Andreassen.
Ashly Neumann and Gustav Andreassen.
Ashly Neumann and Gustav Andreassen.
Ashly Neumann and Gustav Andreassen.
Ashly Neumann and Gustav Andreassen.
Gustav Andreassen.
Ashly Neumann and Gustav Andreassen.
Gustav Andreassen, Ryan Connelly, Ashly Neumann, Conor McDonald, Devon Guthrie, Joshua Dennis and Sharon Lavery.
Ian Derrer.
Robert Toon and Ashly Neumann.
Conor McDonald.