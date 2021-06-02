Galleries
Opening Night at Churchill Downs
June 2, 2021
Photos by Marvin Young
Churchill Downs and The Fund for the Arts joined together on April 24 to kick off Derby week and celebrate Louisville’s extraordinary arts community with the 2021 Awards in the Arts. Attendees witnessed a variety of musicians, dancers, live performances, visual artists and thrilling Thoroughbred races. Guests were encouraged to dress up in a signature headpiece and to wear orange in the spirit of creativity and encouragement.
-
Gianna Bennet.
-
Ken Clay.
-
LaVon Fisher-Wilson.
-
Martha Nichols-Pecceu.
-
Jake Thiessen and Kristian Anderson.
-
Matthew Kauffman.
-
Andy Perez.
-
Matthew Kauffman, LaVon Fisher-Wilson, Martha Nichols-Pecceu, Jake Thiessen, Kristian Anderson, Ken Clay, Gianna Bennet and Christen Boone.
-
-
BioGlitz.
-
BioGlitz.
-
BioGlitz.
-
Bri Bowers.
-
D.E.S.T.I.N.E.D Dance Company.
-
Hot Sauce Brass Band.
-
Hot Sauce Brass Band.
-
Hot Sauce Brass Band.
-
Keen Dance Theatre.
-
Keen Dance Theatre.
-
Kent Taylor and Connie Leonard from WAVE3 with Ken Clay.
-
Kacy Jackson.