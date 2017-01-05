Galleries
NYE with Tony and the Tan Lines
January 5, 2017
This sold-out New Year’s Eve extravaganza at the Mellwood Arts & Entertainment Center was hosted by event powerhouse Eventris and featured two of the most beloved entertainment acts in town: DJ K-Dogg and Tony and the Tan Lines. There was no shortage of good music, good bubbles and good times to welcome 2017.
Photos By Tim Valentino.
Anthony and Mike Tomes, Chare’e Marniece and Amber Nicole.
Calvin Thomas, Sara Stevenson, Amanda McGlaun, Laura Monroe and Scott Stevenson.
Victoria Owens, Tessa Volokh, Eric Branch, Renee Berry, Tracey Edmonds and James Fletcher.
Jason Rivers and Alex Kimura.
New Year!!!
New Year!!!
Amelia Stevens, Russ Caldwell and Shannon Kuhl.
Christian Dreisbach and Jason Loehr.
Morgan Getz, Allison Bass and Teresa and Julia Gilroy.
Tristen Hines, Austin Schwenker, Autumn Kidd and Grace and Harold Wainwright.
Whitney Prokosch and Samantha Lewis.
Amy Allen and Sarah Schuley.