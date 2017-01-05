Galleries

NYE with Tony and the Tan Lines

January 5, 2017

This sold-out New Year’s Eve extravaganza at the Mellwood Arts & Entertainment Center was hosted by event powerhouse Eventris and featured two of the most beloved entertainment acts in town: DJ K-Dogg and Tony and the Tan Lines. There was no shortage of good music, good bubbles and good times to welcome 2017.

Photos By Tim Valentino.