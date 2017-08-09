Carousel Post > Galleries
NuLu Summer Luau
August 9, 2017
On July 21, locals gathered in their best Hawaiian attire on East Market Street for this smashing summer luau. Guests enjoyed specials from local restaurants and shops, a tropical drink contest, pig roast and live music from The Get Down throughout the afternoon and evening.
Photos by Bill Wine.
"The Get Down " provided musical entertainment.
Evan Vickers and Heather Pence.
Kayla Allinger prepared a snow cone.
Marcia Van Ryzin and Victoria Darst.
Brewster and Jeanique Mitchell.
"The Get Down " provided street music which was enjoyed by many.
Kui Stevens, Laura Williamson and Micah Stevens.
Daniel Garber and Brynn Coburn.
Andy Heid and Matthew Schreiner.
Chris Toler and Michael Gardner.
Ina Miller worked a vendor's table.
Kelly Shambaugh with Rick and Leslie Butler.
Taryn and Taylor Mynear, James Winkler and Brittney Burrus.
Patrick and Anna Walsh. Anna celebrated her birthday while attending the event
Emily Martin, Lauren Thomas and Sarah Underwood.
Amy and Jeremy Wells.
Lilly Higgs and Tom Hughes.
Artist Fredis Armas Venazuela displayed his artwork.
Stephen and Amber Dickey.
Tierra Bush and Ebony Chappel.
Candie and Dan Willett.
Event chair Rick Murphy.
The event included a pig roast.
Activities included arm painting.
Micah Chandler.
Many shops participated in the event.
Leslie Rodriguez.
