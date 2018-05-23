Norton Children’s Hospital Clips For Kids

Chili's donates more than thirty-six thousand dollars to Norton Children's Cancer Institute.

Dwayne and Jesse Villanova.

Vihn, Henry and Meridith.

The Fields Strong Group.

Ensley Ogden, Mary Caroline Grey, Idell Adams, Joann Jansen, Anna-Maria Beck and Judge Lauren Adams Ogden.

Ensley Ogden and Bree Brown.

Jimmy and Michelle Lenz.

Matthew Walker and Joe Santoro.

Kendall Fisher collecting donations.

Kyndall and Joy.

Registration.

MJ and Jesse from PLAY 106.9 FM.

Brett Norfolk and Jessica Newton performed with Cancer Beats.

MJ and Jesse from PLAY 106.9 FM.

MJ and Jesse from PLAY 106.9 FM.

Executive Director of Norton Cancer Institute Dr. Joseph Flynn and Executive Director of Norton Children's Foundation's Major Gifts, Traci Simonsen.

Executive Director of Norton Cancer Institute Dr. Joseph Flynn and Executive Director of Norton Children's Foundation's Major Gifts, Traci Simonsen.

Tori Powell with Chili's.

Brett Norfolk and Jessica Newton performed with Cancer Beats.

Brett Norfolk and Jessica Newton performed with Cancer Beats.

Event Founders and Chairs Judy Fisher and Michelle Lenz in blue.

Event Founders and Chairs Judy Fisher and Michelle Lenz in blue.

Billy Santoro tells how he became a bone marrow donor.

Billy Santoro shows the tattoo he got to comemmorate the bond he now has with Matthew Walker.

It's about time for the haircuts.

Billy and Matthew.

Bone marrow donor Billy Santoro tells his story to MJ and Jesse.

Bone marrow donor Billy Santoro and his marrow recipient Matthew Walker.

Billy Santoro and Matthew Walker with Matthew's dad and Jesse from PLAY 106.9.

Billy Santoro and Matthew Walker with Matthew's dad and Jesse from PLAY 106.9.

Daphne, R2D2 and Scott.

Mary and Tony Vincent,, Jayde Cox and Noah Vincent.

Tori Minteer and the Just for Kids mascot.

Chili Pepper and Tori Powell.

Sydnee with Emmett Ogden.

Storm Trooper.

Beth Kerr and Darth Vader.