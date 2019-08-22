Galleries
NOIR Black Chamber of Commerce Launch
August 22, 2019
On Aug. 15, Nikki Jackson with the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis hosted an event for the NOIR Black Business Social Club at PNC Tower. The organization officially announced its transition to NOIR Black Chamber of Commerce, Inc., which will help African American business owners and new entrepreneurs access resources and make connections in order to grow their companies.
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
Bert Hodge and Blair Butler.
Pamela and Lauren Broadus.
Alex Clark and Meagan Shaver.
Donte Jones and Terence Elliott.
Dr. Shiao Woo and John Shaw-Woo.
Steve Miller and David James.
Dr. Jeannette Jackson-Martin, Pamela McCraney and Missy Collins.
Uneka Kendrick and Marcus Winkler.
Jerry and Mimi Sims with David James.
Nikki Jackson addresses the crowd at NOIR's event held at PNC Tower.
Dwayne Johnson, VaShaun Mosby and Jonathon Woods.
Damarrion Fleming and Audwin Helton.
Jada and Nikki Jackson.
Tia Coatley, Robin Bray and Shannon Silver.
Paula McCraney and Tammy Briggs.
Blair Butler and Pamela Williams.
Natesha Bridgewater, Jackie Mayfield and R'Celena Rattliffe.
Terence Elliott, Natesha Bridgewater, Jackie Mayfield, R'Celena Rattliffe and Heather Weatherspoon.
Glenda and Love Yascone with John Shaw-Woo.
