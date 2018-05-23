+ Carousel Post > Galleries
Night of a Thousand Laughs
May 23, 2018
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
The ninth year and counting for this event proved to be one to remember with a delightful comedy show and a cocktail hour on May 19. This hilarious and charitable event benefiting Gilda’s Club Louisville took place at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts.
Allison and Daniel Eitel.
Amy Marlatt and John Reinert.
Leonilda Jamison, Greg Wethington and Beth Oppel.
Sami and T.J. Griffin with Karen and Mike Siladi.
Megan and Ainsley Jones.
Dawn and Erskine Courtenay.
Emcee Mark Kull, Mary Rivers and presenting sponsor with Northwestern Mutual Dan Rivers.
Martha and Jeff Hargis with Therese McGuire.
Cara and Anna Bass-Wilson.
Arne Judd and board member of the Gilda's Club Virginia Judd.
Lauren, Dawson and Aimee Barr.
Anna and Cara Bass-Wilson, Steve and Terri Bass with Steve Humphrey.
Christian Beck, Anna-Maria Beck and Ensley Ogden.
Ken and Brenda Reiss, Vicky and Rick Weber with Kosair Charities.
