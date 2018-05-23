+ Carousel Post > Galleries

Night of a Thousand Laughs

May 23, 2018

Photos by Kathryn Harrington

The ninth year and counting for this event proved to be one to remember with a delightful comedy show and a cocktail hour on May 19. This hilarious and charitable event benefiting Gilda’s Club Louisville took place at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts.

  • Allison and Daniel Eitel.

  • Amy Marlatt and John Reinert.

  • Leonilda Jamison, Greg Wethington and Beth Oppel.

  • Sami and T.J. Griffin with Karen and Mike Siladi.

  • Megan and Ainsley Jones.

  • Dawn and Erskine Courtenay.

  • Emcee Mark Kull, Mary Rivers and presenting sponsor with Northwestern Mutual Dan Rivers.

  • Martha and Jeff Hargis with Therese McGuire.

  • Cara and Anna Bass-Wilson.

  • Arne Judd and board member of the Gilda's Club Virginia Judd.

  • Lauren, Dawson and Aimee Barr.

  • Anna and Cara Bass-Wilson, Steve and Terri Bass with Steve Humphrey.

  • Christian Beck, Anna-Maria Beck and Ensley Ogden.

  • Ken and Brenda Reiss, Vicky and Rick Weber with Kosair Charities.