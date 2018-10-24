Galleries
New Voices of Philanthropy
October 24, 2018
On Oct. 19 at the Speed Art Museum, The Voice-Tribune and the Community Foundation of Louisville recognized individuals making a difference in our community by giving the honor of New and Future Voices of Philanthropy. Guests celebrated the honorees and witnessed the awarding of a $3,500 grant split among their selected charities. Cathead Vodka provided complimentary cocktails and Wiltshire Pantry provided tasty appetizers.
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
Kate and Jake Latts.
Prewitt Lane, Diane Medley and Leah Schmiedt.
Miles Harrison, George Harrison, Mary Twohid, Elizabeth Howell and Justin Boldt.
Catherine and Chris Woods.
Ashley Arnold and Whitten Montgomery.
Anjali Chadha, Vidya Ravichandran, Emily Bingham and Vik Chadha.
Mike Fallot, Jesse Hendrix-Inman and Jennifer Scott.
Anjali Chadha, Shelby Allen, Ryan and Rachel Miranda, Emory Williamson, Miles Harrison and Jacqueline Brill.
Shelby Allen with Emory Williamson.
Anjali Chadha with Emory Williamson.
Ryan and Rachel Miranda, Emory Williamson, Miles Harrison and Jacqueline Brill.
Ryan and Rachel Miranda with Emory Williamson.
Elisa Fajardo Henry, Gaby Shiffnan, Candace Weber, Jacqueline Brill, Katherine Devins, Treva Winloch and Joe Schmidt.
Miles Harrison with Emory Williamson.
Jacqueline Brill with Emory Williamson.
Liz Bingham, Shelby Allen, Anjali Chadha, Jacqueline Brill, Miles Harrison, Emory Williamson, Ryan and Rachel Miranda, Laura Snyder and Angie Fenton.
Miles Harrison, Anjali Chadha, Ryan and Rachel Miranda, Shelby Allen and Jacqueline Brill.
Russ Hurst, Ann Long and Michelle and Nick Hannigan.
Katie Wright and Jami Melbourne.
Molly Melia, Carly Melia and Emory Williamson.
Liz Bingham and Michelle Magrum.
Mayghin Levine, Walt and Lynn Kunau, Jennifer Scott and Jesse Hendrix-Inman.
Diane Woods with John and Debbie Miranda.
Annika and Anjali Chadha with Aaisha Hamid.
Marcella Kragel, Shelby Allen, Candy Medina and Ina Miller.
Abby Shue and Bert Griffin.
John and Debby Miranda, Ryan and Rachel Miranda and Diane and David Woods.
