New Voices of Philanthropy

On Oct. 19 at the Speed Art Museum, The Voice-Tribune and the Community Foundation of Louisville recognized individuals making a difference in our community by giving the honor of New and Future Voices of Philanthropy. Guests celebrated the honorees and witnessed the awarding of a $3,500 grant split among their selected charities. Cathead Vodka provided complimentary cocktails and Wiltshire Pantry provided tasty appetizers.

Photos by Andrea Hutchinson