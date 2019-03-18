Galleries
NAWBO EPIC Awards
March 18, 2019
On March 14, the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) hosted their 25th annual EPIC (Excellence, Professional, Initiative, Civic) Awards at the Louisville Marriott East.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
Karen Minogue, Marcia Terry and Bill McCauley.
Amy Ottman with Heidi and Anya Kaltenhauser.
Heather Luckett and Amy Torres.
Tricia Burke, Sasha Ferguson, Dr. Sharon Kerrick, Christa Lueken and Brooke Fisher.
Demetria Miles-McDonald, Cara Silletto and Angela Greer.
Adriene Bruce and Valencia McNeil with the Ohio River Valley Women's Business Council.
Event manager Pamela Broadus, EPIC Chair Trisha Abney and event manager Lauren Broadus.
Lenae Price and Marcia Bickers.
Tamina Karem, Amy Hoffman, Heidi Kaltenhauser, Amy Ottman, Emily Flowers and President of NAWBO Kentucky Robin Miller.
Quinn Hart, Rita Vest, Lily Drury and Alexis Belcher.
Lee Pfeiffer and Maggie Harlow.
Pamela Broadus with Splendid Events and Tammy Moloy.
Steve Buttleman.
Courtney Kampschaefer and Alayna Ricketts.
Steve Buttleman, President of NAWBO Kentucky Robin Miller, event manager Pamela Broadus with Splendid Events and Mayor Greg Fischer.
Jane Pfeiffer with Fieldtrip and Lesa Seibert with Mightily.
Patrick Crawford, Cat Scott and Kelly Meadway.
Amy Waninger and Clare Biedenharn.
Keynote speaker Stephanie Feger, Cathy Fyock and Nancy Williamson.
Bridget Grothaus, Rhonda Goodall, Summer Auerbach and April Raque.
Ashley Evans with Mike and Molly Walters.
Lori Smith, Stacy Bellis and Holly Ball.
