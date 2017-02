Levee at the River House is quickly becoming the go-to locale to get your country music fill with their recurring Nashville Nights. This month, Louisville’s own Olivia Henken and Josh Logan, both from Christina Aguilera’s team on season five of “The Voice” entertained the crowd with their pitch perfect harmonies. Country music rising stars John Hager Trio, comprised of members of the band Wildwood, also struck a chord with those in attendance.

Photos by Tim Valentino.