Galleries

MVP Reveal

August 23, 2017

Photos by Bill Wine

In advance of The Brown-Forman 2017/18 Season, Kentucky Opera launched their MVP (Most Valuable Patron) contest guaranteeing one lucky winner a Raymond Weil timepiece courtesy of Davis Jewelers among a bounty of other wonderful prizes. The MVP was revealed to be General Electric’s Allison Myers who was gifted her stylish new watch on August 15.

  • The event was held at Davis Jewelers.

  • Kentucky Opera Manager of Marketing and Corporate Partnerships Julia Leist, Marketing & Media Consultant Randy Blevins and Natasva Lynn Foley.

  • Fresh flowers adorned the event.

  • Philip and Sarah Dennison.

  • Jennifer Mason and Taylor Mansfield.

  • Kentucky Opera Marketing & Media Consultant Randy Blevins, Vicki Rogers and Briana Clemerson.

  • Kentucky Opera Artistic Coordinator Sandra Wu and Larry Gettleman.

  • Vice President of Davis Jewelers Ashley Davis, winner of the Raymond Weil watch Allison Myers and Kentucky Opera General Manager Ian Derrer.

  • Davis Jewelers Sales Team Leader Samantha Dalman helped Allison Myers fasten her new watch.

  • Natasva Lynn Foley and Chandler Casey.

  • Vice President of Davis Jewelers Ashley Davis, Mary C. Lerman,Joyce Jennings and Kristen Jensen.

  • Kentucky Opera Marketing & Media Consultant Randy Blevins and the winner of the Raymond Weil watch Allison Myers.

  • Matthew Williams and Kyle Bailey.

  • Beth Robinson-Kinney and Kentucky Opera Manager of Marketing and Corporate Partnerships Julia Leist.

  • Appetizers were served.

  • Susan Mateja with Ernie and Patricia Williams.

  • Kentucky Opera Director of Administration & Development Frances Skolnick with Leonard and Adele Leight.

