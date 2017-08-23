Galleries
MVP Reveal
August 23, 2017
Photos by Bill Wine
In advance of The Brown-Forman 2017/18 Season, Kentucky Opera launched their MVP (Most Valuable Patron) contest guaranteeing one lucky winner a Raymond Weil timepiece courtesy of Davis Jewelers among a bounty of other wonderful prizes. The MVP was revealed to be General Electric’s Allison Myers who was gifted her stylish new watch on August 15.
-
The event was held at Davis Jewelers.
-
Ky Opera MVP Event.
-
Ky Opera MVP Event.
-
Kentucky Opera Manager of Marketing and Corporate Partnerships Julia Leist, Marketing & Media Consultant Randy Blevins and Natasva Lynn Foley.
-
Ky Opera MVP Event.
-
-
Fresh flowers adorned the event.
-
Philip and Sarah Dennison.
-
Jennifer Mason and Taylor Mansfield.
-
Kentucky Opera Marketing & Media Consultant Randy Blevins, Vicki Rogers and Briana Clemerson.
-
Kentucky Opera Artistic Coordinator Sandra Wu and Larry Gettleman.
-
Vice President of Davis Jewelers Ashley Davis, winner of the Raymond Weil watch Allison Myers and Kentucky Opera General Manager Ian Derrer.
-
Davis Jewelers Sales Team Leader Samantha Dalman helped Allison Myers fasten her new watch.
-
Natasva Lynn Foley and Chandler Casey.
-
Vice President of Davis Jewelers Ashley Davis, Mary C. Lerman,Joyce Jennings and Kristen Jensen.
-
Kentucky Opera Marketing & Media Consultant Randy Blevins and the winner of the Raymond Weil watch Allison Myers.
-
Matthew Williams and Kyle Bailey.
-
Ky Opera MVP Event.
-
Beth Robinson-Kinney and Kentucky Opera Manager of Marketing and Corporate Partnerships Julia Leist.
-
Appetizers were served.
-
Susan Mateja with Ernie and Patricia Williams.
-
Kentucky Opera Director of Administration & Development Frances Skolnick with Leonard and Adele Leight.
-
Ky Opera MVP Event.
-