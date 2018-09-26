Galleries
Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards
September 26, 2018
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
The Ali Center’s annual fundraising gala took place at the Omni Hotel on Sept. 20. The awards honored individuals who are making contributions in their community and on a global scale through social justice, securing peace, human rights and/or social capital. All proceeds from the event support educational initiatives, community programming and on-site exhibitions at the Ali Center.
Rahman and Caroline Ali.
Rudy Gaskins & Joan Baker with the Society of Voice Arts & Sciences.
Alex Holmes, 6CP Award Winner.
Presenter, Juan Williams of Fox News Channel.
6CP Award Winner, Alexandria Lafci with New Story.
Alexandria Lafci, 6CP Award Winner, and her sister Lundon Lafci.
Reyna Montoya of Arizona Aliento, 6CP Award Winner.
Idris Goodwin.
Steve Wilson of 21C.
The Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award for Gender Equality Winner, Amy Carlson and her daughter Lyla.
Deirdre Lyons, wife of The Muhammad Ali Lifetime Achievement Award Winner, Dr. Pearse Lyons, and their son, Dr. Mark Lyons.
Presenter, Heather French Henry.
Foley Fale, Mustapha and his son, Host Akbar Gbajabiamila.
The Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award for Education Winner, Dave Eggers.
Jim James of My Morning Jacket.
Sean Waddell Jr. of Funky Politics Podcast.
Jan Waddell and Sean Waddell Jr. of Funky Politics Podcast.
Joan Baker and Mayor Greg Fischer.
Mayor Greg Fischer.
Carly Johnson & Robert Brown.
Nico Ali-Walsh and Amira Ali.
Presenter & Daughter of Greatness, Captain Niloofar Rahmani.
Rasheda, Assad and Jamillah Ali.
Carlos Dixon of Real Deal Boxing, currently 4-0 and hoping for 5-0, with his father and coach James Dixon.
6CP Award Winner, Sheldon Smith of The Dovetail Project.
Presenter, Martin Luther King III.
Kentucky Humanitarian Award Winner Sister Larraine Lauter, co-founder of Water with Blessings.
Lisa Curtis, 6CP Award Winner.
