MOSAIC Awards

This signature event benefiting Jewish Family & Career Services took place at the Louisville Marriott Downtown on May 25. The annual ceremony recognizes new or first-generation immigrants and refugees who are making a significant impact in their professions and in our community. This year’s MOSAIC Award winners were Purna Veer, James Racine, Keisha Deonarine, Surekha Kulkarni and Fred Gross.

Photos by Andrea Hutchinson