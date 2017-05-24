Galleries

MOSAIC Awards

May 24, 2017

The MOSAIC Awards, Jewish Family & Career Services’ signature annual event, was held on May 18 at the Louisville Hyatt Regency. As usual, five international Americans, including new or first-generation immigrants and refugees, who have made a difference were honored. The name MOSAIC is an acronym for Multicultural Opportunities for Success and Achievement In our Community.

Photos by Bill Wine.

  • Larie and Barry Allen.

  • Ben St. Clair, George Polur and Michael Gold.

  • Award Honoree Vik Chadha and Gill Holland.

  • Event committee member Beverly Bromley and Shellie Branson.

  • Trent Findley, Marta Miranda- Straub and Tim Findley.

  • Vicki Minstein, Barbara Benjamin, Suzanne Warner, Callie McCrocklin, Kate Bringardner and " Honey".

  • Mary and Ben St. Clair with Maddie and Peyton Bray.

  • Patti Schiller and Bob Tiell.

  • Terrence Spence and Spencer Bruce.

  • Kathy Bott and Margaret Hill.

  • Dave Caudill, Patricia Lambert with Nancy and Terry Singer.

  • Craig and Daniel Greenberg.

  • Bill Bonny and Lia Laber.

  • Lashala and Russell Goodwin.

  • Alisha and Paul Deatrick.

  • Melissa Leath and Steven Ton.

  • Trent and Ashli Findley.

  • Adam Hall and Cathe Dykstra.

  • Jan Glaubinger, JFCS Board of Directors member Jay Klempner, Karen Klempner and event committee member Melissa Mershon.

  • The emcee was Rick Van Hoose.