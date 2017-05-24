Galleries
MOSAIC Awards
May 24, 2017
The MOSAIC Awards, Jewish Family & Career Services’ signature annual event, was held on May 18 at the Louisville Hyatt Regency. As usual, five international Americans, including new or first-generation immigrants and refugees, who have made a difference were honored. The name MOSAIC is an acronym for Multicultural Opportunities for Success and Achievement In our Community.
Photos by Bill Wine.
-
Larie and Barry Allen.
-
Ben St. Clair, George Polur and Michael Gold.
-
Award Honoree Vik Chadha and Gill Holland.
-
Event committee member Beverly Bromley and Shellie Branson.
-
-
Trent Findley, Marta Miranda- Straub and Tim Findley.
-
Vicki Minstein, Barbara Benjamin, Suzanne Warner, Callie McCrocklin, Kate Bringardner and " Honey".
-
Mary and Ben St. Clair with Maddie and Peyton Bray.
-
Patti Schiller and Bob Tiell.
-
Terrence Spence and Spencer Bruce.
-
Mosaic Awards.
-
Kathy Bott and Margaret Hill.
-
Dave Caudill, Patricia Lambert with Nancy and Terry Singer.
-
Craig and Daniel Greenberg.
-
Bill Bonny and Lia Laber.
-
Lashala and Russell Goodwin.
-
Alisha and Paul Deatrick.
-
Melissa Leath and Steven Ton.
-
Trent and Ashli Findley.
-
Adam Hall and Cathe Dykstra.
-
Jan Glaubinger, JFCS Board of Directors member Jay Klempner, Karen Klempner and event committee member Melissa Mershon.
-
Mosaic Awards.
-
The emcee was Rick Van Hoose.