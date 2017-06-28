Carousel Post > Galleries
Modern Thinkers Social Series Vol. 1
June 28, 2017
Kentucky to the World presented a talk by NASA Engineer Tracy Drain on June 16 at Copper & Kings Distillery. Drain is a Louisville native who currently serves as a flight systems engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. In addition to her talk and a follow-up discussion panel, guests enjoyed a visual art exhibit, small bites and a Touch Armor Class performance.
Photos by Tim Valentino.
Mariela Pita.
James McEwin and Scott Lookabill of the Louisville Astronomical Society.
Event Co-Producer Tommy Johns and Kentucky to the World Founder Shelley Zegart.
Dan and Lauren Wice, Featured Speaker Tracy Drain and Kevin and Sunny Lynch.
Dr. Tomarra Adams, Tracy Drain and Ben Robinson.
Xerxes Randelia and Kat Balaban.
Lee Jolly and David Thurmond.
Mariann and Ken Alderson of the Louisville Astronomical Society.
Samantha Grose and Mariela Pita.
Event Co-Producers August Northcut and Tommy Johns.
Melissa Maupin and Jeff Anderson.
Kendall, Khylan and Khyree Williams.
August Northcut, Artist Avery Wilder and Amy Wiedl.
Chris Vaughn, Penelope and Jack Scally and Faye Highfill.
Tommy Johns and August Northcut address the guests.
NASA Jet Propulsion Lab Flight Systems Engineer Tracy Drain.
NASA Jet Propulsion Lab Flight Systems Engineer Tracy Drain.
A photo of all the women employees of NASA that they could fit in the room.
NASA Jet Propulsion Lab Flight Systems Engineer Tracy Drain.
Shelley Segart addresses the audience.
A discussion panel consisting of Tracy Drain, Ken Alderson, Dr Tomarra Adams and James Wallace.
Faye Highfill.