Galleries

Misters for MS

July 22, 2019

Benefiting the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, this festive fundraiser took place on July 20 at the Louisville Marriott Downtown.

Photos by Kathryn Harrington

  • Carol and Larry Perkins.

  • David Garvey, Caleb Trigo and Ryan Patton.

  • Kim Sheehan and Amy Tannheimer.

  • Wes and Frann Gersh with Ken and Amber Oliver.

  • Hayley and Scott Heesemann.

  • Christine Head and Pam Davis.

  • Alecia Thompson and Christie Lee Scott.

  • Jason Colligan and Tammy Bishop.

  • Paul and Liz Chewning with Ashley Brandt and Alan Chewning.

  • Heather Beiting, Emily Kern, Kim Evans, Erica Cecil and Emily Kamer.

  • Annette Howard and Jollene Shirley.

  • Matt Gentry and Leslie Durham.

  • Chris Kern, Jason Schmidt and Trevor Clines.

  • Sameera Jackson, Michelle Bauh and Kelly Gillooly.

  • Beth and Matt Bynum.

  • Sarah and Michael Ostertag.

  • Kimberley Gant and Wendy Hall.

  • Jessica Tretter.

  • Kevin Harned and Kristin Pierce.

  • Kevin Harned and Kristin Pierce.

  • Ollie Jones Sr.

  • David Garvey and Jessica Tretter.

  • David Garvey.

  • David Garvey.

  • Candace Hobbs and Ollie Jones Sr.

  • Jason Schmidt.

  • Ollie Jones Sr.

  • Ollie Jones Sr.

  • Ollie Jones Sr.

  • Ollie Jones Sr., Kristin Pierce and Kevin Harned.

  • Steven Doyen and Shaina Doyen.

  • Madison Ewing and Caroline Shoenberger.

  • Kitty Henry and Jessica Sharon.

  • Mattea Kirk and Madeleine Africano.

  • Stephanie Chaney and Kimberley Gant.